Ismael Cruz Córdova On Arondir's Military Enlistment, His Love Story With Bronwyn, And Relationship With Theo [Exclusive Interview]

That's cool. Do you like that better? Not having an idea?

No. I mean, it poses its own challenges because you're like, "What? How?" You have to craft, create a character. You have to prepare. But sometimes you do over-prepare. So sometimes it's great to be moment to moment. I like that I have a clear sense of my character's essence. And now, after the first season, it's even more clear to me my place in the world that we're showing. Because this is truly an ensemble show, and I love to know my lane. I love to know my contribution because I think that's at the heart of this whole thing as sentimental ... one of these stories could work without the other.

No character is all omnipotent; they're not all-powerful. So it's just fantastic for me. It's humbling and informs me as a person. So I'm very happy that I have my lane, I have what I do, and every day I get to discover. It poses its challenges, but if we're going to keep this mystery and allow the audience to have this magical experience that you're having, we have to go through a sacrifice of maybe not knowing everything, you know?



I had read that you didn't read the books when you were younger but that the movies were your way in. So does this fill in more? I mean, I'm assuming now that you've read the books ...

Yeah, I started my journey with it.

Do you feel like you know exactly how he fits into where everything is going?

Yes and no. Because the grit that Arondir has is not something that jumps from the page in terms of Elveness, even from the other Woodlands elves that we've met before. We've met Legolas, we met ... I always mess up his dad's name, played by Lee Pace [Thranduil]. I owned it. But we met a lot of royalty. We met a lot of royalty in terms of Elveness. But he's a common elf. He's an elf that maybe enlisted because he needed a scholarship, you know?

I mean, if you bring it to our world, like, I know these guys. I know these guys that were in the hood that the military was the one way out. Or some people whose lives have been turned upside down, and they enlisted because that was the only ... way out. Or people who are like, "I am a soldier, and I must protect." So I was like, "Where does he fall?"

I think he was one of the people who have to do it. And then [he] found himself ... and the audience sees that because he's a soldier, foot soldier doing the thing. Suddenly falls in love, and suddenly there's evil. He's the first one. Breaks rules, follows his heart, gets captured, has to decide whether he's going to be a martyr or ends up. I think he decides to be a martyr and then ends up being the sole survivor and then carrying this thing. Loses almost everyone that he loves. So it's a transformation that it's more human than anything else.