Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Teases What The MCU Has In Store For Its Characters [Exclusive Interview]

This interview contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." It has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

I want to talk to you a little bit about Namor. He's a big character from the comics, and I wanted to know if he was always the antagonist for the film.

Yeah, he was, honestly. Ryan is a huge fan of comic books, and in publishing, Namor and Atlantis often would come in conflict with Wakanda and the Black Panther. And so even as early as post-production on the first movie, he was like, "If we get so lucky, could we maybe, could I just raise my hand and make sure no one uses Namor?" And luckily nobody was, and he had a great idea for it very early on. And so we started building towards that idea, which I think is really fun.

Just like in the original "Black Panther," you can see the point of view of the antagonist and where they're coming from, even if you don't necessarily agree with them. Was that always the idea for Ryan across both movies?

Absolutely. I think Ryan is such an intuitive filmmaker and sensitive person that he doesn't see villains, really. He just sees people who are acting in either their self-interest, or in this case, the self-interest of a people whose methods might be wrong, but whose point of view is right to them. And I think that's smart. I think the best villains are the heroes in their own mind, and Namor is no different. What he is doing in this film is all in an effort to protect his people from having to go through a trauma that is generational.

And I think that, hopefully, if people respond to him, may be why they might, because it isn't just, "I want to take over the world," which is not a real motivation. Namor is about his people — he is a ruler who cares for his people very deeply. And Tenoch Huerta, I think, embodied that. There's a scene in the film where you see him lose one of his people, and how much that impacts him. That's an important scene because you realize, "Oh, this isn't a guy who's doing this for no reason. It's because he cares." Again, his method you can argue with, but I don't think you can quibble with his point of view.