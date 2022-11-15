Neil Gaiman Says The Sandman Casting Backlash Came From People Who Clearly Hadn't Read The Comics

If you follow Neil Gaiman on Twitter you know he's been having a lot of fun lately casually dunking on bigoted trolls. Over the past few months, he's shown very little patience to Twitter users popping up in his mentions complaining about the "wokeness" of "The Sandman" season 1. In a recent interview with Inverse, he's made it clear that he doesn't consider these people to be real fans of the source material at all.

For example, there's the controversy around the casting of Death. In the comics, she's mostly (but not always) portrayed as a white woman, but the Netflix show cast Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as the character. "Death's casting wasn't controversial with Sandman fans," Gaiman explained, "because Sandman fans know that the Endless are supposed to look like what the people looking at them think they look like."

Sure enough, it's covered in both the comics and the show that Death and Dream, like the rest of their Endless siblings, change appearance depending on who they're speaking to. In the fourth episode when Dream is talking to his ex-girlfriend Nada, we see him from Nada's perspective and he's played by a Black actor. Since anyone who's read the books would understand this, it's hard for Gaiman to take the complaints about Howell-Baptiste's casting all that seriously. "The ability to give us the great personality was important," he tweeted back in May 2021. "The skin [color] of the actresses auditioning for the role was not."