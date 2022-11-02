It's Not Just A Dream: The Sandman Is Getting A Second Season On Netflix
If you've been suffering through the nightmare of Netflix no longer acknowledging the existence of "The Sandman," then you're in luck. Netflix has reportedly renewed the Neil Gaiman adaptation for a second season, according to insiders at Deadline. These reports come after DC Comics deleted a tweet regarding its renewal earlier today.
Needless to say, this is pretty exciting. Even though the first season of "The Sandman" had a few translation issues from page to screen, it was brimming with potential. It is clear from the show's writing that the team, headed up by showrunner Allan Heinberg, truly understood the stories they were adapting. Not only that, but the writing was brought to life by a cast that wasn't just sleepwalking their way through their characters.
Having it get another season will allow them to iron out the kinks, thus potentially resulting in the best Gaiman adaptation we've gotten yet.
What we could expect
While most of the details surrounding this second season are being kept under wraps, we do have an idea of what might happen. According to Heinberg, at least one of the stories that could be told is "Season of Mists," which centers around the Endless having to deal with a bunch of entities fighting over who gets to control Hell after the departure of Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie). It will also pick up the story of the failed relationship between Dream (Tom Sturridge, Ernest Kingsley Jr.) and the African queen Nada (Deborah Oyelade) introduced in the first season.
"A Game of You," the fourth volume of the original series, could also be adapted due to the first season's introduction of its main protagonist, Barbie (Lily Travers). If these plans end up being true, then we could expect that the series may not follow the original comics' timeline as closely as the first season. If done right, this actually could be for the best, as one of the few negatives about "The Sandman" was the fact that its comic-like pacing didn't translate well on-screen.
Alongside the aforementioned names, it is likely that Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston will reprise their roles for the second season. We can also expect a slew of new faces to appear, and we can't wait to see who else joins this madcap world.
"The Sandman" is currently streaming on Netflix.