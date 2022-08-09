What We Could See In The Sandman Season 2 According To Showrunner Allan Heinberg

Technically, Netflix's "The Sandman" hasn't been renewed for a second season yet, but that isn't stopping showrunner Allan Heinberg from plotting out its future. The writer-producer tells Entertainment Weekly that he's currently working on scripts for season 2, and has a writers' room at the ready. The goal? Adapting the next installments of Neil Gaiman's much-loved comic series, starting with "Season of Mists."

"'Season of Mists' is something I'm really looking forward to," Heinberg told the outlet, before explaining his vision for the show's second season premiere. "The end of episode one, if we move forward," according to Heinberg, "is Dream saying to Matthew, 'I'm going to Hell and I may not come back." The comics follow a similar arc, with Dream (Tom Sturridge in the show) journeying to Hell specifically to retrieve his former lover Nada (Deborah Oyelade).

Viewers saw Nada in the show, briefly: the African mythical figure was trapped in hell, seemingly thanks to a relationship with Dream that went wrong. In the comics, the two have definite history (spoilers ahead): Dream, using the name Kai'ckul, broke precedent centuries ago and took Nada as a lover, but her city was destroyed as punishment, and she died by suicide. In the death realm, Dream gave Nada an ultimatum: stay with him, or be punished in hell. It's definitely not Dream at his best, but it is a particularly godly move. Among the many interesting elements of "The Sandman" is the idea that the Endless, like classic mythological figures, are far from perfect despite their power.