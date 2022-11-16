Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Showrunner Megan Amram Expands The Franchise [Exclusive Interview]

Okay. So. You got Udo Kier to play Pieter and Thea's dad. Tell me everything. Was the character written for him? Did you have to ask him personally? How did this happen?!

Thank you for asking me about Udo. I'm so excited to talk about him. Okay. Again, because I'm talking to /Film, I love "Melancholia." I love a lot of the really dark things that he's been a part of, but he's also an iconic German actor. We wrote this character who is very silly and is Pieter and Thea's father, and I very much wanted Udo to be in it, not knowing if he'd be interested in a silly comedy show. But he was so excited to do it and he lives in America, so he flew out to Berlin to be in the show and I asked him so many questions about iconic directors he's worked with. So I really fangirled out at him.

I like, audibly screamed when I saw him on screen and despite those dark roles, my favorite fun fact is to tell people he was an evil bird on "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated."

He has done so many things! And also, you take a photo of that man and he snaps into model mode so quickly.

Oh my god, yes!

I took a random photo just being like, "Can I remember this moment in the trailer?" And I [looked at it and] was like, "Oh, this is a perfect photo and could be on the cover of Vogue."

It's the eyes. They just pierce into your soul.

[laughs]