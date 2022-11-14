Yes, M'Baku's Final Scene In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Means He's...

Warning: this article contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The ending of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" leaves a few things up in the air, not the least of which is who is going to lead the Kingdom (or Queendom) of Wakanda. In the absence of the late Chadwick Boseman and his character T'Challa, director Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" sequel shifted to an ensemble-driven approach, with the women of Wakanda stepping more into the spotlight. However, by the end, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is dead, her coffin having ascended to the heavens like her son's via the tractor beam of a Royal Talon Fighter. Ramonda's successor, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), has also seemingly gone into exile, joining Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) in Haiti after seeing Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) on the Ancestral Plane and following his path of vengeance right up to the point of almost killing Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Meanwhile, Okoye (Danai Gurira) has been stripped of her rank as leader of the Dora Milaje, leaving her to don a new set of Midnight Angel armor and head off into her own Disney+ series, much like freshman Marvel superhero Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to MIT for future Ironheart adventures. With the women of Wakanda now scattered to the wind, there's only one man capable of leading Wakanda. At least, that's what M'Baku (Winston Duke) seems to think as he steps forward on the traditional waterfall to make a challenge for the throne.

The only problem? There's no one else there to challenge M'Baku. So does this mean he's now the king of Wakanda? According to Winston Duke, the answer is yes.