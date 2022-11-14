Edward Norton's Glass Onion Character Was Inspired By A Number Of Real, Unnamed Billionaires

Many writers look to real-life inspirations when they write fictional characters, but writer and director Rian Johnson was careful not to base eccentric billionaire Miles (played by Edward Norton) on any one specific person in his upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." That doesn't mean that he and Norton created the self-obsessed tech bro entirely out of thin air, however, and Norton was surprised by just how many badly behaving tech magnates he was able to draw from.

In a press conference attended by /Film's Ryan Scott to promote the film's upcoming one-week limited theatrical release on November 23, 2022, Norton revealed that while no one specifically inspired Miles, some real-life billionaires have made the character's portrayal look a little more pointed. To be fair, it's not Norton's fault that some eccentric billionaires are basically parodying themselves in real time, especially those who have thrust themselves into becoming public figures. He also pointed out that many of these filthy rich folks are also conceited enough to convince themselves that he's making fun of them, even if he's not. Given the egos of some of the tech billionaires frequently making headlines, the man has a good point. We'll surely see plenty of rich weirdos telling on themselves on social media in the film's wake when they accuse the film of mocking them.