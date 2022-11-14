Why Kumail Nanjiani's Welcome To Chippendales Homework Involved Watching A Bunch Of Classic Hollywood Movies [Exclusive]

In the upcoming miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales," actor Kumail Nanjiani plays Somen "Steve" Banerjee, who founded the famous erotic all-male revue show in 1979. The story goes that Banerjee bought a disused nightclub and made it lucrative by featuring stripping and, as was novel at the time, mud wrestling. It was the all-male Chippendales revue, though, that really put him on the map, and Chippendales became a household name. To this day, one can still see Chippendales shows in Las Vegas. Banerjee's story was also rife with criminality, and he was eventually arrested for attempted arson, and for hiring assassins to murder rivals. All the details will presumably be covered in the miniseries, set to air on Hulu between November 22, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

Recently, /Film's own Jacob Hall interviewed Nanjiani about playing Banerjee. The actor talked about how his character, born in Bombay came to idolize and internalize the superficial trappings of American culture. Hall mentions that Banerjee, as he is depicted on screen, takes pride in his consumption of Coca-Cola. He also attempts to impress his family by presenting them with Velveeta cheese, seeing the product as a sign of status. Nanjiani said that, in order to get into his part, had to immerse himself in American pop culture of the 1970s and understand where an Indian immigrant might see a version of the American Dream manifesting itself.