Superhero Bits: DC Pays Tribute To Kevin Conroy, Wakanda Forever's Great Start At The Box Office & More

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" may be the big surprise of Phase 4 of the MCU, and fortunately it did well enough to warrant a sequel. So what is going on with that sequel? Star Simu Liu recently spoke to Comicbook.com about that, and for now, he doesn't seem to know more than we do. But the good news is, he sounds eager to continue on with the role for some time:

"I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There's going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official. As far as when I think that's just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I'll make 40 of them if we can."

For the moment, director Destin Daniel Cretton will be busy with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," though we'd put good odds on seeing Liu show up as Shang-Chi in that one as well.