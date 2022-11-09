Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Eyes The Biggest Box Office Opening Of The Year

Arguably the most anticipated sequel of 2022 is hitting theaters this weekend, and that means the box office is about to be set ablaze by the Marvel machine once again. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is looking to bring moviegoers out en masse in a way we haven't seen since the heart of the summer moviegoing season – if not even bigger than that. As it stands, director Ryan Coogler's latest may have enough juice to secure the biggest opening weekend of the year.

As we previously reported, "Wakanda Forever" is looking to debut to at least $175 million domestically. But the emphasis really needs to be put on the "at least" part of that, as the film could climb much, much higher come Monday morning. According to Variety, it could well become the ninth film ever to top $200 million on its opening weekend. For reference, the original "Black Panther" absolutely smoked expectations with a $202 million opening en route to a $1.3 billion global finish.

Currently, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" posted the biggest domestic debut of the year back in May with a massive $187 million. It currently seems like "Wakanda Forever" has a very good chance of beating that mark, especially considering the very favorable reviews from critics thus far. Our own Chris Evangelista was a bit mixed on the film but, ultimately, came out feeling positive overall in his review.