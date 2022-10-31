Gird Your Loins: Avatar: The Way Of Water Runtime Exceeds Three Hours

It's official: you're going to be in Pandora for a while watching "Avatar: Way of Water." The film, which is a sequel to the 2009 smash action-drama, is confirmed to be over three hours long, coming in at a whopping 190 minutes — which means you probably are going to need an extra-large popcorn (but maybe skip the soda).

Sources confirmed the film's approximate three-hour and ten-minute runtime to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, October 28. However, it wouldn't be the first major blockbuster to push past the three-hour mark. "Avatar" director James Cameron's most cherished film, 1997's "Titanic" ran just a little longer than this new sequel at three hours and twelve minutes, while 2019's Marvel epic "Avengers: Endgame" clocked in at three hours and two minutes.

According to Comscore, "Endgame" and "Titanic" rank number two and three respectively on the list of top-grossing movies of all time based on international box office numbers. Cameron's first "Avatar" film, which he both wrote and directed, still has a claim on the number one spot, even after 13 years — but interestingly enough, the original picture was actually about 30 minutes shorter than its sequel at two hours and 41 minutes.

20th Century (and Disney by extension) have yet to release an official runtime for the sequel. That said, the movie's length leaked after it received an official PG-13 rating in the United States due to theaters listing the runtime alongside the rating prior to official confirmation by the studio.