And Just Like That... Will Be More Joyful In Season 2

It was shocking enough when HBO Max announced that they would be returning to the world of "Sex and the City" nearly two decades after the season 6 finale with the spin-off continuation, "And Just Like That...," but the internet was ablaze when the show's premiere kicked off with a massive twist. The debut season of "And Just Like That..." started on a somber note with the death of a beloved character and the necessary funeral arrangements that followed, but ended on a much more hopeful look at the future for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

General feelings surrounding the first season were mixed, but many die-hard fans of the "Sex and the City" franchise were hopeful that any criticisms were the result of reboot growing pains. Fortunately, during a recent interview with Variety, HBO Max head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, declared that "And Just Like That..." season 2 was going to be filled with much more joy than the first. "What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," said Aubrey. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic 'Sex and the City' episodes."

This statement is music to the ears of anyone who spent the first season disappointed that our beloved Carrie Bradshaw spent 10 episodes in mourning, even if it was refreshing to see such an unflinching look at the complications of grieving someone you love. Unfortunately, the announcement didn't come with any signs that Kim Cattrall would be returning, so Samantha fans will have to continue to lament the loss.