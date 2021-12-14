And Just Like That, Michael Patrick King Explained The Necessity Of That Big Twist

If you're not caught up on "And Just Like That", consider this your warning because this post contains spoilers. If you are caught up, let's discuss that big twist (pun intended), shall we?

In a recent interview with Variety, creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King discussed the death of lead character John "Big" James Preston (played by Chris Noth). Living a life of luxury alongside Carrie, the couple decided to skip their road trip, which led to Carrie attending Charlotte's daughter's piano recital while Big stayed home to complete his Peloton goal. Later, a text from Big prompts Carrie to return back to their apartment early only to find Big collapsed and dying on the floor from a heart attack. Carrie cradles him in his arms as his takes his last breath ... just like that.

King stated:

"The reason I did it is because it's shocking, but also because it's great for Carrie's character, because she's always never been able to have him. She only got him at the end of the series and she's only had him really a little bit of time. Now he's taken away, but not by another lady on the Upper East Side or by divorce — but by something she can never rationalize, which is a death."

Audiences were justifiably shocked and the tone of the series quickly became dark, somber, and grief-stricken in a very realistic manner. King elaborated that "we believe Carrie Bradshaw is devastated. So, we will have her heal and mourn and go back and go on. I have no interest in taking the audience into a dark woods and leaving them there without a flashlight. We're not going to just leave Carrie by herself."

The creative team is strictly avoiding a straight continuation of the "Sex and the City" source material. King continued explaining that "Carrie has no overview. I destroyed her world. She has one sentence at the end of every show, that's it. And it's right in the moment." The jokes, tone, and struggles are all different. Dated conversations about shoes, the hottest clubs, and one-night stands are now replaced with topics like ageism, gender, and race. There's also discourse on sexual identity, diversity, grief and addiction with the added layer of their children now in their early and late teens. These decisions propel the characters into a modern age while leading audiences to essentially expect the unexpected.