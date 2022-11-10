Why The Black Panther Movies Don't Feature 'Villains,' According To Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" changed the game for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it was released in 2018. Though Chadwick Boseman played a supporting role as T'Challa in "Captain America: Civil War," Coogler's solo film acts as a fully fledged reintroduction into the titular king and his afrofuturist society of Wakanda. Four years later, Coogler is back with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel that aims to expand the mythology of Wakanda while paying respects to Boseman, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Trying to balance spectacle and grief in equal measure within the confines of an MCU film can't be easy, but Coogler had already established the kingdom of Wakanda in "Black Panther" with maturity and complexity. Despite the flashy car chases and fantastical imagery, the core of the first film was a philosophical dispute between T'Challa and his family legacy versus the radical principles of antagonist Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

"Wakanda Forever" introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the powerful, immortal mutant ruler of Atlantis. Though we know he serves as this film's antagonist, the exact nature of his conflict with Wakanda is one of the film's best kept secrets. When praised for his ability to create compelling villains in an interview with Collider, Coogler actually disagreed with that characterization of Namor and Killmonger:

Coogler: "Actually, for me, I don't see them as villains. I think antagonist is probably..." Collider: "Yeah, I said the wrong word." Coogler: "No, I think that word's fine. I don't try to govern people's words, you know what I'm saying?"

It may seem like a simple change of phrasing, but the difference between "villain" and "antagonist" informs Coogler's approach to storytelling from an empathetic place. The word "villain" packs an inherent amount of judgment, while "antagonist" evokes a neutral observation of opposition.