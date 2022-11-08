Superhero Bits: Captain America Is The Sexiest Man Alive, Jason Momoa's DC Dream & More

"Eternals" came out a year ago, and with some time, it may go down as the most divisive MCU movie ever. But one big question lingers: When and where are these characters going to show up again? In a recent interview with Collider, Kumail Nanjiani revealed he's completely in the dark in regards to his character Kingo and his possible return.

"I'm completely in the dark. I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on. I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea. I'm just really excited about the direction they're going. The new people they've cast are really good. I just saw the new Black Panther movie, and I've never seen a blockbuster like that, that's so complicated and tragic, in so many different ways, but also really fun and funny and thrilling. So, I think they're really stretching and doing some great stuff right now. I'd love to come back and do stuff, but I genuinely have no idea."

One thing we know for sure is that Marvel has plans for the Eternals somewhere in the MCU, and at least some of these characters are going to return. Will Kingo's number be called? Time will tell.