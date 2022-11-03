Superhero Bits: Blue Beetle Confirmed For Theatrical Release, The Making Of She-Hulk & More

Kit Harington made his MCU debut in "Eternals" last year as Dane Whitman, aka the man who becomes the Black Knight. So, when are we going to see him become the Black Knight? In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former "Game of Thrones" star revealed he has no idea on that front.

"I wasn't that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone's boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that's always been part of the conversation. But like with anything, you don't really know. You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, 'Oh, that looks quite fun.' But it's up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don't know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are."

So it sounds like Harington took a calculated risk in playing Dane, knowing what the future could hold, but also knowing that wasn't guaranteed. The good news is, we do know that the Eternals will return at some point.