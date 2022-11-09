Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Wanted To Treat Coruscant Like 'Any Other City' [Exclusive]

The richest planet in all of Star Wars, Coruscant is a symbol of power and wealth. The Empire operates at the highest level, and it serves as the home to the Galactic Senate. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) is featured prominently as a senator, with the intricacies of Coruscant as a pretty uneventful part of her daily life. We see how the upper class lives in the most lavish of places, while others are relegated to being cogs of the Empire in less-than-ideal circumstances. The design of Coruscant accentuates both sides of the same coin, not unlike our own reality.

In other parts of the city-filled planet, the day-to-day routine of the working class is even more representative of the mundane design. On his journey to becoming an incel, we see Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) move to his mom's place in what seems like an apartment complex on Coruscant. His job at the Imperial Bureau of Standards has him working at a desk in quite possibly the most uninspiring and belittling environment imaginable. Meanwhile, at the next level, Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) works more directly for the Empire but still works in an obscenely modernist building. From the top to the very bottom, Coruscant is really not that far off from a realistic world.

As the series looks to visit even more locations from the canon, it is safe to assume that it will continue to treat them as tools to tell the narrative. New episodes of "Andor" air on Wednesdays on Disney+.