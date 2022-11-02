Andor Episode 9 Name Drops A Planet That Will Help Lead Us Right Into Rogue One

Over the last couple of episodes, we've heard a lot about Anto Kreegyr and his pending raid on the facilities as at Spellhaus. It's something Luthen Rael tried to convince Saw Gerrera to help with, and it's something the burgeoning rebels are eager to accomplish. We don't know exactly what's at Spellhaus, but it must be important.

When the information given to the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) by Bix Caleen in this episode helps them identify some of these stolen parts on a fighter they picked up at a customs inspection, they realize they need to act quickly. The pilot was part of Kreegyr's crew and gave up the intel on the entire operation at Spellhaus. Where was he headed? Kafrene.

The ISB infers this might be a staging ground on the way to the Spellhaus raid, and if Kreegyr's rebels know this pilot has been compromised, they'll scrap the mission and they'll lose their lead. Instead, Dedra Meero works to cover up the pilot's capture so the raid will go on without a hitch and they'll let the ship with the dead pilot drift into the spacelanes toward Kafrene and no one will be the wiser.