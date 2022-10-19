Andor Episode 7 Gives Us A Little Bit Of History Between Cassian And Bix

It's pretty clear that Cassian and Bix broke up because of Cassian's mercurial, self-destructive tendencies. "You scam, you borrow, you lie, you disappear," Bix says, suggesting that Cassian has left her high and dry many times before. We know that Cassian got locked up when he was 13, and even fought offworld straight out of prison three years later. This was probably the first time he disappeared from her life, and it likely wasn't the last. As Luthen (Stellan Skargård) noted, Cassian survives by running whenever possible. He's not 100% the bad guy, but he can be bad news. He's in it for himself — and in these times, that totally makes sense — but it obviously doesn't bode well for a relationship, as Bix's current frostiness indicates.

Of course, I'm sure not all of that is Cassian's fault. Like with the violent altercation on Ferrix, things tend to spiral out of control whenever the Empire is involved. But Bix still doesn't hesitate to draw the line when Cassian returns in "Announcement." She seems willing to put Cassian out of her mind — "I've done it before," she tells him — and Cassian moves on just as quickly on Niamos. Still, a connection like theirs can't be severed so easily. There's still love and tentative trust between them, it's just that timing and circumstance haven't been on their side. Bix may yet have a role to play in Cassian's life though, especially when it comes to his involvement in the Rebellion.