Andor Episode 7 Gives Us A Little Bit Of History Between Cassian And Bix
This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."
If "Andor" has proven anything, it's that nothing is easy in the age of the Empire, least of all love. After the Aldhani heist in episode six triggered a galaxy-wide Imperial crackdown, it doesn't seem like any of our heroes will be getting happy endings any time soon. The series' seventh episode alone suggests trouble for Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) — who are definitely sweethearts, fight me on it — and even checks back in on Mon Monthma's (Genevieve O'Reilly) icy marriage on Coruscant. While I'd be lying if I said I wasn't incredibly interested in the drama brewing between her drip of a hubby, Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie) and new player Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), "Andor" is finally offering some context to the relationship between Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona).
Things have been rocky between Cassian and Bix from the moment their relationship was introduced — maybe even before that. "Andor" has been pretty stingy with the tea there, leaving fans to read between the lines themselves. But clearly there's history between them: why else would Bix's late boyfriend, Timm (James McArdle), get so twitchy whenever Cassian darkened Bix's doorway? With the series' seventh episode, "Announcement," we finally know why.
Cassian's history with Bix
Cassian returns to Ferrix fresh off his semi-disastrous heist on Aldhani, and after paying a visit to his adopted mom Maarva (Fiona Shaw), he checks in on Bix. It's been a rough week for everyone on Ferrix, but for Bix especially. Not only was she roughed up by the Pre-Mor Authority for trying to help Cassian, she was effectively betrayed by one of the few people she thought that she could trust ... and then said person was murdered right in front of her. With Cassian returning in the wake of all that, it's natural that their reunion would be icy. And Cassian, ever the charmer (read: manipulator), attempts to smooth things over by looking back on simpler times.
It's during this exchange that "Andor" confirms that Bix and Cassian were together at one point. Seeing as they're childhood friends, it's possible their relationship started when they were young, maybe even teenagers. That Cassian scales a wall and uses a secret knock just to talk to Bix gives off strong Romeo and Juliet vibes, especially with the added knowledge that this once got Cassian into trouble with Bix's dad. Though their relationship didn't end nearly as tragically — not yet, anyway — there's still plenty of doom in the air whenever they're together, and history to match.
The trouble with timing
It's pretty clear that Cassian and Bix broke up because of Cassian's mercurial, self-destructive tendencies. "You scam, you borrow, you lie, you disappear," Bix says, suggesting that Cassian has left her high and dry many times before. We know that Cassian got locked up when he was 13, and even fought offworld straight out of prison three years later. This was probably the first time he disappeared from her life, and it likely wasn't the last. As Luthen (Stellan Skargård) noted, Cassian survives by running whenever possible. He's not 100% the bad guy, but he can be bad news. He's in it for himself — and in these times, that totally makes sense — but it obviously doesn't bode well for a relationship, as Bix's current frostiness indicates.
Of course, I'm sure not all of that is Cassian's fault. Like with the violent altercation on Ferrix, things tend to spiral out of control whenever the Empire is involved. But Bix still doesn't hesitate to draw the line when Cassian returns in "Announcement." She seems willing to put Cassian out of her mind — "I've done it before," she tells him — and Cassian moves on just as quickly on Niamos. Still, a connection like theirs can't be severed so easily. There's still love and tentative trust between them, it's just that timing and circumstance haven't been on their side. Bix may yet have a role to play in Cassian's life though, especially when it comes to his involvement in the Rebellion.
What's next for Bix
At this point in the series, Bix is still figuring out what she wants, and what she wants to fight for. The desires and dreams she harbored at the beginning of "Andor" are liable to shift as time goes by and the Imperial presence on Ferrix grows stronger. She may not be interested in joining a Rebellion now, but there's a sense that she will soon.
As Adria Arjona told /Film's Ryan Scott ahead of "Andor," Bix's arc has a lot to do with bravery. For Bix, "bravery means standing up for someone you love, someone that you care about, and someone that needs your help." For all his flaws, Cassian still fits the bill. As he gets closer to the Rebellion, his fight could easily become her own. And with their priorities finally aligned, maybe there's a chance for some romance down the line as well. We all, sadly, know how the story ends as far as Cassian is concerned, but it's going to be interesting to see exactly how Bix plays a role in it moving forward.