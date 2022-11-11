Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Never Feels Like A Commercial For Future Marvel Stories, And That Feels Great

Since the Marvel Disney+ shows have started, it's begun to feel like everything has been a setup for the next offering. That's not to say that I haven't enjoyed the shows. It's just that the final episode seems like it's all about "look at the next thing we have coming." That's a little different than a cliffhanger. "WandaVision" was wonderful until the last episode, which not only let Wanda off for hijacking the minds of an entire town, but it was very much an advertisement for the "Doctor Strange" movie. We've come to expect, at the very least, a mid- or after-credits scene that sets up a whole new thing in the films as well.

It's not always bad, but sometimes I would just like to see a story that has a beginning, a middle, and an end. I know things are moving forward. I know the upcoming slate like the rest of us do. I know that movies are a business. I just want to let a story wrap up without feeling like I'm being sold on something else.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" manages it beautifully. We meet new characters, but they are important to the story we're watching now. Of course, we'll see Namor again. Of course, Riri has a show coming. Still, they're an important part of this story, not tacked on to sell something else.