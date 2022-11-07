WALL-E Director Andrew Stanton 'Wasn't Trying To Predict The Future' (But He Did Anyway) [Exclusive]

To the surprise of many cinephiles, Disney-Pixar's sci-fi masterpiece "WALL-E" is getting a Criterion Collection release this month. This is huge for many reasons. For one, it's the very first Disney produced film to join the pantheon of culturally significant classic and contemporary films. Second, it will be the seventh animated film to join the collection — a very rare occasion, as the Criterion canon comprises over 1,700 films.

The introduction of a Disney-produced film in the Criterion Collection has been controversial, but rest assured: for director "WALL-E" Andrew Stanton, who personally reached out to Criterion to make this release happen, this is a moment of personal satisfaction rather than a huge deal with the Disney company. Skepticism aside, of all possibilities a Disney/Criterion collaboration could offer, "WALL-E" is a welcome and fitting addition to the Criterion Collection. Stanton's animated classic has a strong reverence for the cinema that comes before it. It's a film that looks towards the silent era for visual storytelling technique as it charts its dialogue-light story. It's a futuristic tale where the love and optimism for the future of humanity is symbolized through the melodies of "Hello, Dolly!"

Most importantly, "WALL-E" remains significant because of its evergreen humanist and environmentalist themes. Taking place in the distant future where humans have abandoned a polluted Earth to live on a starship colony, the animated film feels as relevant today as it did when it was released in 2008. This week, /Film spoke to Andrew Stanton about the Criterion release of "WALL-E," and Stanton revealed that predicting the future was never his original intent with the film's direction.