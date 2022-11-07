Superhero Bits: A New Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Poster, The Wakanda Forever Soundtrack & More

Thousands of Image Comics titles have just become far more accessible. As announced by the publisher in a press release, they have partnered with LibraryPass to bring thousands of titles to libraries and schools through Comic Plus. This will allow books such as "Kick-Ass" and "The Walking Dead" to be accessed by schools and the general public without having to pay for them. Chloe Ramos, Image Comics' Book Market & Library Sales Manager, had this to say about it:

"Image Comics is thrilled to partner with LibraryPass in bringing our diverse catalog of comics and graphic novels to libraries and schools across the nation. We were particularly excited about offering our books through Comics Plus, because of its innovative unlimited access model, which we feel is the future of equitable digital library circulation. We've long said that comics are for everybody and with LibraryPass, we can really bring everybody comics, with no waiting and no hold lists!"

Those interested in getting in on the action can download the Comic Plus app by clicking here.