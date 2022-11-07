Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Convert Non-Western Fans

As we embark on season 5 of "Yellowstone," things are changing — and the first thing that means is that Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton is now the new governor of Montana. While that position will definitely be of use to him, his interests, and those of his family, Dutton isn't actually a political figure, so something tells me it isn't going to be a smooth term.

"American Horror Story" alum Wes Bentley, who plays Dutton's son Jamie, shared the same sentiment with Variety at the premiere. "I think he's not a very good politician, so I think it's gonna be a mess," he explained. "Jamie's desperately trying to keep him on the right track and keep him behaving like a real government but also not shooting himself in the foot, which seems to be his favorite thing to do."

Bentley also revealed that things "have never been more dangerous" between the Dutton children going into season 5, especially considering Kelly Reilly's Beth previously forced Jaime to kill his biological father and is now blackmailing him with the murder. "[Beth] had no love for Jamie — and maybe didn't for a long time even though he desperately wanted it," Bentley noted to the outlet. "Her forcing him to do that, he's no longer got love for her. So now we just have a straight-up hate fight."

No matter what goes down this season, "Yellowstone" has proven itself to be an exciting show full of betrayal and bold choices. Season 5 of the show begins on November 13, 2022 on Paramount Network and Paramount+.