Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Convert Non-Western Fans
If you're still a cable person, you might already know how popular the Paramount Network western "Yellowstone" is. If you prefer streaming, you might not be aware just how big the "Yellowstone" following truly is — so allow us to shock you by letting you know that the series, which is about to begin its fifth season, has become one of the most-watched shows on cable television. In fact, a whopping 11 million viewers tuned in for the season 4 finale in January.
Clearly, fans of the western genre find the series to be a perfect modern answer to what they loved about the genre in its original form — but folks involved in the show believe "Yellowstone" offers something for people who aren't necessarily into western stories. "There's something for everybody in [the show]," Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told Variety at the New York premiere of season 5. "I mean, even if the cowboy world isn't your thing, it will be after watching this show. There's going to be something that sucks you in and keeps you there long enough to learn a thing or two about this western heritage."
What's to come on Yellowstone
As we embark on season 5 of "Yellowstone," things are changing — and the first thing that means is that Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton is now the new governor of Montana. While that position will definitely be of use to him, his interests, and those of his family, Dutton isn't actually a political figure, so something tells me it isn't going to be a smooth term.
"American Horror Story" alum Wes Bentley, who plays Dutton's son Jamie, shared the same sentiment with Variety at the premiere. "I think he's not a very good politician, so I think it's gonna be a mess," he explained. "Jamie's desperately trying to keep him on the right track and keep him behaving like a real government but also not shooting himself in the foot, which seems to be his favorite thing to do."
Bentley also revealed that things "have never been more dangerous" between the Dutton children going into season 5, especially considering Kelly Reilly's Beth previously forced Jaime to kill his biological father and is now blackmailing him with the murder. "[Beth] had no love for Jamie — and maybe didn't for a long time even though he desperately wanted it," Bentley noted to the outlet. "Her forcing him to do that, he's no longer got love for her. So now we just have a straight-up hate fight."
No matter what goes down this season, "Yellowstone" has proven itself to be an exciting show full of betrayal and bold choices. Season 5 of the show begins on November 13, 2022 on Paramount Network and Paramount+.