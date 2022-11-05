Black Adam's Editors Didn't Know Superman Was In The Movie Until They Got The Footage

By this point, you've probably noticed the many interviews where Dwayne Johnson teases the very notable cameo in the "Black Adam" mid-credits scene. I'd say that just hearing him talk about it is enough to give the secret away, but let's be honest — we all knew what the big reveal would be even before the movie hit theaters. The appearance of Superman is hardly a surprise when the star of the movie has spent the past decade talking about changing the "hierarchy of power" and being the new strongest DC hero. But believe it or not, there was a time when the world's worst-kept superhero secret was kept from the very people tasked with pulling it together.

"Black Adam" editors Mike Sale and John Lee recently revealed that they had no idea about Teth-Adam's confrontation with Superman until the footage was right in front of them. "It came about very, very late," Sale explained in a chat with ComicBook.com. "We didn't even know they were shooting it. All of a sudden, it showed up one day."

Lee added that it wasn't entirely out of the blue. They knew that something was happening, but had none of the specifics: "I know they shot Henry [Cavill] in London," Lee said. "So we were walking around going, 'Hey, what are they shooting in London?' And then this footage shows up and we're like, 'Oh, okay.'"

It was like everyone had agreed to an unspoken "code of silence," according to Lee.