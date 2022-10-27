Why Henry Cavill Chose That Suit For Superman's Black Adam Return

The madman did it. Dwayne Johnson brought back Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel in "Black Adam," changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe for good. After years of speculation and an endless rumor mill, it seemed a clear path to the actor being Superman again was possibly lost before the latest DC film. And yet, Cavill has confirmed he is here to say in the DCU once and for all. Another chaotic leadership shakeup for Warner Bros. has led the way for "Black Adam" to mark Cavill's return to the big screen. And there's no better way to celebrate the occasion than by honoring the character's rebooted debut from 2013.

The glorious moment arrived at the mid-credits scene in "Black Adam," where Cavill arrives at Kahndaq to confront its newly-crowned protector, Black Adam. And Superman has rarely looked as good as he does in here, sporting his signature threads while lighting up the screen with a newfound sense of color. It was not only a satisfying moment for fans of the character, but Cavill found himself feeling nostalgic putting on the "Man of Steel" suit. It is the best Superman costume ever put to screen, after all.