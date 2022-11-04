How Enola Holmes 2's Big Message Gets Lost In Its Own Style

If "Enola Holmes" advocated for the importance of being comfortable by yourself, "Enola Holmes 2" warns against being too self-reliant. In one particularly touching moment, Eudoria tells her daughter that she is proud of all of her children, but fears that she may have raised them to be too independent — and that they might have become lonely as a result. Nevertheless, when she tells Enola that she will accomplish far more by working with other people, the young detective heeds her mother's advice. As much as Eudoria may have made Enola's life more complicated through the girl's upbringing, there's no doubt that she's trying to make sure her daughter enjoys the best life possible.

Once afraid of living in her brother's shadow, Enola begins to willingly share information about her case with Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and even goes so far as to ask Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) for help. As Millie Bobby Brown told /Film's Jenna Busch, Enola leaving her comfort zone pays off: it's only thanks to the trio's teamwork that they are able to save the day. Plus, Enola and Tewkesbury move closer to a proper relationship — Enola might not need a man, but she doesn't need to be alone, either.