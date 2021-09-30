Helena Bonham Carter Will Be Back For The Enola Holmes Sequel

Enola is an anagram for "alone," but Millie Bobby Brown won't be alone when she returns as the title character in the sequel to Netflix's "Enola Holmes." We heard back in March that the sequel was afoot and that Henry Cavill will be returning to play Enola's brother (some guy named Sherlock). Now it looks like "Enola Holmes 2" is shaping up to be a regular Holmes family reunion.

Variety reports that Helena Bonham Carter is officially on board to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes, the mother of Sherlock, Enola, and their prim brother, Mycroft (Sam Claflin).

It's good to know that Mom is coming back and will be in Enola's corner again for her next big mystery-solving caper. "Enola Holmes" centers on the willfully and delightfully un-Victorian teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. Per the official Netflix synopsis, she's "a super-sleuth in her own right" who "outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy."

The first "Enola Holmes" film was a massive hit for Netflix, with over 76 million households streaming it. This puts it in fine company with "Stranger Things," which could be developing a spin-off led by Brown's character, Eleven.