Marvel's Werewolf By Night Documentary Shines The Spotlight On Less Celebrated Crew Members

"Werewolf By Night" was a fantastic breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring a throwback to classic monster movies with some surprisingly gnarly kills and stunning black-and-white cinematography. Now, "Director By Night" is pulling back the curtain to show how the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation was made, and the result is one of the best things Marvel has produced recently. This is an intimate and wonderful documentary that is really more about Michael Giacchino himself and his love of filmmaking than the making of a Marvel film.

Sure, it does show how the special was made, and it is particularly fun to see how they shot the scenes with Ted, aka Man-Thing, with a practical motion-capture-style suit operated by an actor, but it is mostly focused on Giacchino as a filmmaker and his long history of making homemade films. There are many scenes of a young Giacchino shooting all kinds of films with his friends in his parents' backyard, and the documentary — directed by Giacchino's own brother Anthony — constantly flashes back and forth between the set of "Werewolf By Night," and the impromptu sets Giacchino and his friends used to make homemade films, from their houses to a mall parking lot.

Indeed, a big part of the documentary is the communal aspect of filmmaking, shining a light on the many, many people involved in bringing movies to life and the joy of being on set surrounded by likeminded people. "Director By Night" also does something rare for a behind the scenes documentary, particularly one for a big franchise, in that it shines the spotlight on less celebrated film crew members and their importance to the overall film.