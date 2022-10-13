Werewolf By Night Director Michael Giacchino Doesn't See The Difference Between Superheroes And Monsters [Exclusive]

When watching Marvel Studios' recently released "Werewolf By Night" special on Disney+, viewers are easily clued into the fact that director Michael Giacchino loves monsters. This is not only obvious on an aesthetic level, but also through characterization. The titular werewolf, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), is not wholly defined by his abilities and is primarily framed as a skilled hunter with a heart of gold. Much like Larry Talbot in 1941's "The Wolf Man," his humanity is a bigger focus than his monstrosity. In an interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, Giacchino revealed that this framing was 100% intentional.

"I always felt sorry for these characters and that was the whole approach to this, was to say, 'Yes, monsters exist, but the monsters, in the typical sense of things we need to kill, I don't believe they exist,'" he explained. "I believe they need to be looked at, understood, listened to, and treated as equals."

In a way, so-called monsters such as Jack aren't all that different from the MCU's superheroes. The latter just get more positive attention.

"It was a discussion I wanted to kick the door open on, and just say, 'Okay, that's fine. We all love Captain America. We get it,'" Giacchino said. "But here we have somebody that has these incredibly gifted powers, but they can't control them — or they're powers that cause them to do crazy, wild things. How do we deal with that? What does that mean?"