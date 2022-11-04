Why Chris Redd Decided To Leave Saturday Night Live

Less than a week after former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Melissa Villaseñor made it publicly known why she decided to end her tenure on the iconic sketch comedy show, fellow retiree Chris Redd has followed suit. While it's obviously no one's business why someone chooses to make a major life decision, the comedian recently guested on an episode of Marc Maron's popular "WTF" podcast to set the record on why he added his name to the long list of cast members who left after season 47, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, and Villaseñor.

Redd told Maron that there were two major events that forced him to reevaluate what he wanted to do with his life, and both are unfortunately tragic. The first was the death of fellow comedian, Jak Knight, who Redd described as "one of [his] best friends." Only a few weeks later, another friend and comedian passed away, stand-up comedian Teddy Ray. Losing anyone is a difficult experience, but losing two friends and comedy colleagues so closely together was life-altering in a multitude of ways. "I've got to spend time doing what I really want to do because we don't know when we're going to go," Redd told Maron. "We've lost so many d*** comics [...] I want to be able to get out and work with my friends."

Working at "SNL" is the job of a lifetime for most comedians, but it's not without its stressors. "There was so many people there that you're fighting for very little time and I was like, 'I don't know how much longer I can fight for two minutes, or five minutes [of screen time],'" he said.