Jak Knight, Big Mouth And Bust Down Star, Dead At 28

The family of comedian Jak Knight has announced his death at the tragically young age of 28 years old. Knight was a writer and co-star on Netflix's envelope-pushing cartoon series "Big Mouth," playing the character DeVon. He died Thursday, July 14, 2022, and the family hasn't released any other details at this time.

Knight was a well-loved performer within the L.A. comedy scene and was just establishing himself as a top comedy writer with his multi-season-long contributions to Netflix's "Big Mouth" and his co-creator credit on Peacock's "Bust Down" with Sam Jay, Chris Redd, and Langston Kerman. He also worked with Sam Jay on HBO's talk show "Pause with Sam Jay."

His presence on stage was the same mixture of childlike excitement and filthy language that propelled comics like Eddie Murphy to stardom. He always had a raunchy story to tell, whether it was about an uncle teaching him how to please his future girlfriend at a ridiculously young age or how doing cocaine can sometimes end with making out with dudes, but he told these ridiculous anecdotes with a smile and no judgments.

Comedians are brave creatures. Even if they're telling a bulls*** story, the best of them have a small kernel of truth in there and expose themselves up on that stage. There was an honesty to Knight's work that made even his filthiest and extreme jokes land without being too offensive.