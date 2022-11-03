Marvel's Jacob Batalon Hid His Role In Spider-Man From His Family And Friends

Jacob Batalon had come a long way since his breakout role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Though his career kicked into gear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) guy in the chair, the trilogy has officially wrapped and for better or worse, the future of the MCU's Spidey remains somewhat of a mystery. For Batalon, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Though the finality would be bittersweet, saying goodbye to the saga that launched his career gives him room to grow — which means more time for projects like his new SyFy series, "Reginald The Vampire." But moving forward does't mean forgetting where it all began.

Batalon recently reminisced about his "Spider-Man" days during a chat with Anna Faris, as part of her ongoing podcast series "Anna Faris Is Unqualified." In case you're not familiar, the actress' advice podcast happens in two parts: she interviews her weekly celebrity guest and poses questions based on hypothetical relationship scenarios, then in the second part, calls a listener with a personal dilemma to offer some "unqualified" advice.

During the first section of this week's episode, Faris digs into the early days of Batalon's career, the process of being cast as Ned Leeds and the impact of taking that life-changing career step. One of the first things Batalon recalls is the reaction of his loved ones when the news was finally announced. Batalon said,

"When I first got 'Spider-Man' I couldn't tell any of my friends, so I waited until news came out. And basically, the whole island of Oahu was really happy and everything, and my friends were really caught off guard. They were genuinely super hype and excited, but they were also like, 'What the f*** dude? Where did this even come from?'"

While the revelation was a joyous occasion, it took a long and stressful road for Batalon to get there.