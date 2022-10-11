Reginald The Vampire Star & EP Jacob Batalon On Beauty Standards And Taking Back The Word 'Fat' [Exclusive Interview]

In a previous interview, you shared that you found the "Fat Vampire" series while reading it with your girlfriend. What did you find interesting about the series, especially compared to other vampire stories out there?

I think what's great about it is [Reginald is] very relatable. I think in pop culture, we made our vampires a part of this very unattainable of version of what Hollywood standard beauty is. What makes Reginald so different, and what pulled me into his story, was that he is just a very relatable person. He's the sort of not leading man who gets to be the hero of his own story. So I think that sort of underdog kind of thing really drew me into him, and he's just a really funny, charming person. I feel like we were able to rewrite him into a sort of newer age Reginald from the books.

Speaking about body image, unfortunately I'm not one of those people that owns their fatness, but I admire them and aspire to be like them. But normalizing the word "fat" without a negative connotation may go a long way. Why did you and your team decide to change the name of the show from "Fat Vampire" to "Reginald the Vampire," especially since Reginald says in the pilot that he's not afraid of the word?

I think that being the main focus of our storytelling may have been a bit of a disservice. With the term "fat," we are trying to take [control] of that word [and] take that word's power away. I think that we do a good job of it in the show. I find it to be a better title. That's just me, personally. It really had nothing to do with the embarrassment of being fatter [or] taking the power away from. I just feel like we wanted a new age title for our show. And me being a selfish person, I absolutely love that it's my [character's] name. [laughs]