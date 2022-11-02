Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Composer Worked With 'Music Archeologists' To Create The Music Of Namor's People [Exclusive]

In /Film's interview with Ludwig Göransson, the composer went into detail about the kind of research he conducted while making the music for Namor and the underwater kingdom of Talokan:

"It was so interesting because I didn't know that much about that culture and that music, and obviously, we all know that it was erased, that it was forcibly erased hundreds of years ago. That's why I was like, 'Okay, well, we have to go to Mexico to try to see how we can most possibly come to reimagine that sound.' So I went to Mexico and connected with these incredible music archeologists that are experts in this area — they've been working their whole life trying to reimagine what the sound would be."

The cultural erasure of Mesoamerican music and art led Göransson to his research, which took on a whole new archeological angle of investigation. Instruments uncovered in graves and a study of how they were used showed the composer how they might have sounded, along with which notes were played:

"They've been finding some of the instruments in some graves. Being able to look at those instruments, the flutes — they can see on the holes of the flutes which holes were used the most, and you can imagine, 'Okay, well, these intervals were probably played a lot.' A lot of the instruments are from nature... It was so inspiring to hear all these sounds that I never heard before and definitely never heard in a movie before."

At almost every level of the film's production, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" feels like a movie deeply ingrained in culture and history. The dedication to keeping the backdrops and characters rooted in authenticity and historical accuracy is admirable. It will be exciting to see how it all plays into the film's story when it releases on November 11th.