Faye Marsay Researched Real Rebellions To Prepare For Her Star Wars Role In Andor [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

With three episodes left to its first season, "Andor" has been a total antithesis to other Star Wars offerings on Disney+. The series has opted to focus on the grounded struggle against the Empire, with a reluctant rebel at the center of it. If "Rogue One" was the first film to separate itself from the main series, "Andor" doubles down on what worked. There is a distinct commitment to developing the faces behind the rebellion, and framing the oppression they face as the greatest weapon the Empire has employed thus far. "Andor" does not shy away from the brutal nature of the early days of the rebellion — especially with the inclusion of a new rebel operative.

A rebellion leader at heart, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) has been a secretive yet complex character. In the latest episode, it is revealed that Vel is in fact a rich girl running from her past. She is the cousin of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and comes from a wealthy family. However, Vel's oath to the rebellion is what grounds her to the struggle, only masquerading in the public eye as the upper class. Like many others in the series, Vel feels compelled to join the fight against the Empire for the greater good of the galaxy. And Marsay herself does not take the role for granted, pulling from our own reality to find the rebel within Vel.