Someone We Barely Knew Just Had One Of The Most Tragic Deaths In Star Wars History

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

A blood-curdling torture sequence. Continued commentary on authoritarianism and the prison industrial complex. Some of the most unflinchingly honest depictions of faceless figures getting crushed under the machinery of a relentless Empire. It's not likely that anyone initially expected "Andor," a prequel/spin-off series of the crowd-pleasing "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," to go this hard on some downright revolutionary subject matter, especially for a franchise now owned by the biggest entertainment empire of them all. And yet, it feels refreshing that creator Tony Gilroy did anyway.

Picking up right where last week's episode left off, episode 9 (titled "Nobody's Listening," which /Film's Bryan Young recapped here) further explored the dire circumstances that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his fellow inmates at the Imperial prison find themselves in. Hunted by the Empire for his Rebel activity but imprisoned for an altogether imagined (and far more petty) crime, Cassian spends much of the hour attempting to convince Andy Serkis' longtime prisoner and supervisor Kino Loy to offer his help in staging a prison break. Repeatedly rebuffed, even as rumors spread of nefarious doings in other sections of the prison, it takes the heart-wrenching death of relatively minor supporting character Ulaf (Christopher Fairbank) and the hopelessness of their situation that his passing reveals to finally get Kino and Cassian to see eye-to-eye.

While next week promises to dial it up in terms of action, however, it feels fitting to pause and take stock of how this one death — so seemingly insignificant in the grand scheme of things — casts such a long shadow and stands out as one of the most senselessly tragic deaths in all of "Star Wars."