Alexander Skarsgård Will Make Directorial Debut With The Pack Starring Florence Pugh

Well, that certainly sounds like an interesting movie. While billed as a psychological thriller, there could be some horror elements in it, as well. Perhaps it will take the "Yellowjackets" route, where the group did something horrible while in the Alaskan wilderness that they are forced to grapple with. If this is the case, then Skarsgård and Pugh are the perfect pair to bring this to the screen. Skarsgård burst into Hollywood playing a sexy vampire in "True Blood," while Pugh is a certified scream queen thanks to "Midsommar."

Skarsgård will direct from an original screenplay by Rose Gilroy, whose script "Project Artemis" is being adapted into a film starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

It is also worth noting that Deadline reports "The Pack" as being somewhat similar to "Nightcrawler," which was directed by Rose's father, Dan Gilroy. Jennifer Fox will serve as the film's primary producer, but more will likely sign on once attendees at the American Film Market get to read the script.

If the right deals are made at the prestigious event, then "The Pack" could begin filming sometime in 2023.