Alexander Skarsgård On The Woes Of Being Really, Really, Ridiculously Good-Looking

I know, I know. Poor pretty baby. The thing is, Hollywood isn't always very imaginative when it comes to casting. I sat in on a casting session once, and a very attractive person came in to read for a big role. The casting director said after they left (and I'm paraphrasing, but not by that much), "Wow! Nice read, but no one will believe they're anything but stupid with a body like that." My eyes practically did a backflip, I rolled them so hard.

It's nice to know that Skarsgård has transcended his perfect form and gotten to do roles that have weight to them. Okay, maybe "True Blood" wasn't high art, but it was fun, and Skarsgård's comedic and acting skills made him one of the best parts of the series.

In "The Northman," Skarsgård plays a Viking warrior prince who is out to avenge his father. Vikings are all the rage these days with shows like "Vikings: Valhalla" and the video game "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla" — which is you can find me playing at any given time.

"The Northman" stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe. The film hits theaters on April 22, 2022.