Alexander Skarsgard Says Shooting The Northman Was His Most Difficult Job Ever

According to Robert Eggers, "The Northman" was inspired by an actual Norse legend, the tale of "Amleth," which in turn inspired "Hamlet." The legend tells the story of a prince whose father dies at the hands of his power-hungry brother, who then marries the widowed queen, forcing the prince to enact revenge.

When the trailer for "The Northman" came out, however, it bore a striking resemblance not to William Shakespeare's play, but to a Japanese story about Vikings. "Vinland Saga" is a manga series written by Makoto Yukimura, later adapted into a wonderful anime by "Attack on Titan" animation studio WIT. That epic tale tells the story of Thorfinn, the young son of a mighty warrior who deserted a battle and fled to Iceland looking for some peace and quiet. Of course, things are not that simple, and when he gets betrayed and murdered, Thorfinn will swear revenge. What makes that show fascinating is the great care it pays to historical facts, drawing from Norse sagas and involving several historical figures into its story, many of which will be familiar to "Vikings: Valhalla" viewers.

If you want some hot Viking action to keep you waiting until you can see Alexander Skarsgård freeze and get dragged through the mud, "Vinland Saga" will do the trick. Plus, it features one of the greatest anime villains of the past decade.

"The Northman" will raid theaters on April 22, 2022.