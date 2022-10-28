The House From... Director Tommy Avallone Talks Visiting Famous Houses From Movies And TV [Exclusive Interview]

This is a really fun idea. How long has this been percolating for you? What was the inception for this film?

I can't talk about the inception without completely name-dropping, so bear with me. I've always had this idea. I live in New Jersey now, but I was living in Los Angeles [at the time], and when I worked in Philadelphia, I would walk by the Liberty Bell and Ben Franklin's grave. I couldn't care less about the history there. But when I moved to California, I'm like, "I live near 'The Wonder Years' house?" That was so much fun. And I always thought, "What is it like to live in a famous house?"

So the only Hollywood party I think I ever went to, I was with John Stamos. John and me were introduced prior. We were just talking, and he's like, "Jeff Franklin's here. You want me to introduce you to him?" I was like, "Yes, please." He created "Full House," and I knew at the time he owned the "Full House" house. So I was like, "I want to do this documentary about people who live in famous houses. You own the 'Full House' house. What do you think?" We had lunch at his house that he lives in, which is oddly enough, the [site of the Charles] Manson murder house. He knocked that down and built his own mansion. It's crazy driving up Cielo Drive. It was at the time when "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood..." just came out. So it was really weird, but he thought it was a cool idea.

Anyway, he's like, "Meet me in San Francisco." We filmed him giving the tour, talking about "Full House," seeing what the house really looks like, because it's completely different. Just the way that hallway was upstairs, where there was Jesse's room on one side and Stephanie's room on the other, that wouldn't work. It would just be hanging up. It's just not the way it's built. So it was super cool. We took that tape, and we tried to pitch it as a TV show. Every week we'd go to a different house or two, talk to fans, talk to people who made it famous, talk to people who lived there. And everyone's like, "No, thank you. Where's the stakes? Where's the drama?"

That blows my mind. I don't even know why you need stakes or drama in a show like that. It's basically just a cool movie version of "Cribs," especially if you can get the people who are in these movies to visit. Like, in the Kickstarter video (above), you have Ethan Embry relive that moment from "Can't Hardly Wait." If you can do that with other actors, that would be so much fun.

Oh my God, let me tell you, having Ethan go to the "Can't Hardly Wait" house and say, "Amanda..." The best thing that's ever happened in my whole entire life. But no, that was the thing, I guess the streamers, they want something that's crazy toned ... and it's not a crazy idea. It's just a fun watch.

Yeah, exactly.

No one's died in any of these houses. There's no true crime in any of these houses. There's not like, the "Wonder Years" house isn't fighting with the "Boy Meets World" house. That's not happening. So we're like, "Forget it. Let's just do it ourselves."

We start filming all these different houses, and then I sold the "Barney" project, and I had to stop just to focus on that. Once that was wrapped, I went right back into it, and we're like, "You know what? We should just release this ourselves. We know what we're doing with this. Why go to a distribution company that's not going to give you any money and not do any [publicity]?" So it just didn't make sense. I've had movies put out by distribution people, and I've seen the progress drop with each movie, not with anything to do with us, but just the way distribution people were handling independent filmmakers. So we're like, "Yeah, we can do [it] ourselves."