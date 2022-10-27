Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Was All About A Classic Trek Theme – The Misuse Of Technology

This post contains spoilers for season 3 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" likes to pretend it's the most carefree "Star Trek" show. In place of big monologues about the Prime Directive, it has clever in-jokes about the goofier aspects of the franchise. Instead of dramatic, tear-jerking moments, it has slices of brief sincerity sandwiched between quips and lighthearted moments. The show has a reputation to uphold: it's the "Solar Opposites"-flavored Trek, the Trek where people hook up, and the Trek that's all about the underdogs.

But now and again it becomes obvious that, despite everything, "Star Trek: Solar Opposites" cares. In fact, if you pay close attention to the episodic plots of the third season, it seems clear that it cares about some of the same things Trek writers have been caring about since the Gene Roddenberry days. Namely: the sometimes-horrifying amorality of technology.

This isn't so much an obvious throughline in this season as it is a recurring motif. It first appeared this season in "Mining the Mind's Mines," a great episode that features a callback to an infamous "Star Trek: The Next Generation" storyline, an introduction to the U.S.S. Carlsbad crew, and a cavalcade of spontaneously appearing nightmares. It also features a clever third act reveal, as the crew finds out that the planet they're visiting is pulling up targeted distractions and threats by data mining — from the depths of their own minds. A rock Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) is given turns out to be a disguised listening device, as the very ground the crew stands on is designed to capture and cache data from their psyches.