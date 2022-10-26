Harrison Ford Unwittingly Inspired Daniel Radcliffe's Post-Potter Career Path

It's impossible not to love Daniel Radcliffe. While he broke onto the scene with the career- and life-defining role of Harry Potter, Radcliffe has never rested on the laurels of being one of the most famous actors in history. In the years post-Potter, Radcliffe has actively chosen to star in a slew of challenging theatrical productions like "Equus" and a frenzy of odd films like playing a farting corpse in "Swiss Army Man" and the titular role in the upcoming biopic of Weird Al Yankovic.

Radcliffe has remained a generational favorite for his willingness to denounce the hate-mongering bigot who made him a household name, but mostly because he's dedicated his career to playing a bunch of total weirdos we can't help but love. Radcliffe will be the first to admit that his early success is what has afforded him the freedom to be selective with his projects, a similar path followed by "Harry Potter" co-star and face of the "Twilight" franchise, Robert Pattinson.

GQ recently did a profile on "the weird and wonderful Daniel Radcliffe," talking with the man himself and many of his co-stars about his career and all of the fascinating creative choices he's made over the years. As Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the "Potter" series noted, Radcliffe had the ability to do whatever he wanted as an actor at a very young age, something that "most actors work most of their career to get." Sure, there will always be people that see him as Harry Potter, but it's that immediate recognition that meant Radcliffe would never have to worry about taking a role "for a paycheck."