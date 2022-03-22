Robert Pattinson Would 'Never Say Never' To Doing Arthouse Porn, Even With The Batman's Box Office Success

Robert Pattinson is one of the more fascinating actors of his generation. He broke out playing heartthrobs in films like "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and the five "Twilight" movies, but who would go on to work with powerhouse directors like David Cronenberg, Anton Corbijn, and Claire Denis. I would say that playing Batman would finally be the aberration in his career (his last film, prior to "The Batman" was "The Devil All the Time," wherein he played a lascivious preacher), but one can now expect Pattinson to turn up in just about anything. Including, as he once revealed in a November 2019 interview with The Guardian, arthouse porn.

In said interview, Pattinson called himself a catastrophist, and admitted that he really didn't know how to act. He refuses a "totemic" view of his celebrity, choosing instead to focus on his ordinariness ("I think the stuff about fame is boring"). Pattinson comes across as a true professional, devoting himself to whatever role he takes, be it a photographer, a preacher, a Batman, or Salvador Dalí. He also said that should "The Batman" fail financially, he would turn to making "arthouse porn" to pay the bills. While it was a pretty sure bet that a Batman film would be financially successful — they have all been hits to date, even the poorly reviewed ones — Pattinson's willingness to get his kit off post-Batman appeared sincere.

The world's Pattinson fans, then, were disappointed that "The Batman" was a massive success, making over $400 million in its first two weeks. While the film did bomb in China, it seems it was still successful enough to prevent the intense arthouse sex film from making its way onto Pattinson's résumé.

Or was it? In an interview unearthed on Twitter, Pattinson awkwardly grinned when asked about the subject and said, "Never say never."