Daredevil's Stuntman And Fight Choreographer Wants Daredevil: Born Again To Have 'The Most Epic Oner In History' [Exclusive]
Any veteran stunt coordinator and choreographer worth their salt has been there and done that several times over throughout the years. When big budget superhero movies go out of their way to employ talent like Chris Brewster to punch up the fight scenes a bit, it's fair to assume that those in charge came away impressed by their body of work. One quick gander at Brewster's IMDb page confirms the downright prolific amount of credits to his name, which makes it all the more understandable why he worked so well as a fight and stunt coordinator on "Black Adam" alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Aldis Hodge, and the rest of the cast.
/Film's Jack Giroux had the chance to talk to Chris Brewster in a recently published and wide-ranging interview, where he discussed his experiences on the set of "Black Adam," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and the Netflix series "Daredevil." Certainly you remember those thrilling hallway fights and sequences filmed in (or filmed to make it look like) one single shot? Well, Brewster had a direct hand in the creation, planning, and shooting of those complicated fight scenes.
And if he has his way, he'll continue to stay involved when Charlie Cox returns once again as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel series "Daredevil: Born Again" to pull off yet another set piece, the likes of which fans haven't seen before.
'Literally the most epic oner in history'
Of all the ways to market a dark and brooding show about a little-known (at the time) C-list superhero for the first Marvel production released on a streaming service, having fans go absolutely wild over a hallway fight sequence filmed and carefully edited to resemble a "oner" was probably a stroke of genius. The series went on to attempt recapturing that magic in its next two seasons, going all-out in season 3 with a meticulously choreographed prison fight sequence that was actually filmed in a single grueling shot. When Charlie Cox made his highly anticipated return as Matt Murdock in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," the writers even managed to find an excuse to give the character yet another hallway fight sequence.
However, just when fans may have thought that there was no way that Marvel Studios could possibly outdo itself again, stuntman and fight choreographer extraordinaire Chris Brewster revealed that he has one last trick up his sleeve that he hopes will one day manifest in "Daredevil: Born Again." In his interview with /Film, Brewster shed some light on the intricate sequence he planned back when the character was meant to continue his adventures in season 4 of the since-canceled Netflix series.
"Back when we thought that Netflix Marvel was going to be doing season 4, I had put together literally the most epic oner in history. I still have it in a notebook. I've got every detail from the camera movements to the choreography to wire gags that are literally pre-placed and everything and, hopefully, it works out [for] 'Daredevil: Born Again.'"
It remains to be seen if Marvel will bring back Brewster to finish what he'd started in Netflix's "Daredevil," but fans are surely hoping for the best.