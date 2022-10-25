Daredevil's Stuntman And Fight Choreographer Wants Daredevil: Born Again To Have 'The Most Epic Oner In History' [Exclusive]

Any veteran stunt coordinator and choreographer worth their salt has been there and done that several times over throughout the years. When big budget superhero movies go out of their way to employ talent like Chris Brewster to punch up the fight scenes a bit, it's fair to assume that those in charge came away impressed by their body of work. One quick gander at Brewster's IMDb page confirms the downright prolific amount of credits to his name, which makes it all the more understandable why he worked so well as a fight and stunt coordinator on "Black Adam" alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Aldis Hodge, and the rest of the cast.

/Film's Jack Giroux had the chance to talk to Chris Brewster in a recently published and wide-ranging interview, where he discussed his experiences on the set of "Black Adam," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and the Netflix series "Daredevil." Certainly you remember those thrilling hallway fights and sequences filmed in (or filmed to make it look like) one single shot? Well, Brewster had a direct hand in the creation, planning, and shooting of those complicated fight scenes.

And if he has his way, he'll continue to stay involved when Charlie Cox returns once again as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel series "Daredevil: Born Again" to pull off yet another set piece, the likes of which fans haven't seen before.