Black Adam Fight Coordinator Chris Brewster On How To Stage An Epic Superhero Fight [Exclusive Interview]

Was it a big advantage for you the fact that your main star has wrestled, and with Aldis Hodge, someone with martial arts background?

Absolutely. Working with those two specifically, you've got Dwayne Johnson playing the biggest, strongest, most badass superhero there is and he happens to be the biggest, strongest, most badass human there is on the planet. It was a very easy transformation for him. For Aldis, Hawkman is somebody who has lived a million different lives and each life he has perfected a different martial art and learned different styles along the way. To be able to teach somebody choreography for Hawkman who didn't have some kind of background in martial arts and somebody who couldn't watch choreography and immediately adapt to that movement, it would've been impossible. So we got really blessed with both Dwayne Johnson and with Aldis.

Which styles of martial arts did you use for Hawkman?

Well, the cool thing about a character like Hawkman is, in order to show the fact that he has done so many different martial arts, we had to pull from the most extreme styles of martial arts. Most Japanese martial arts have very similar style of flow. Japanese is mostly known for very hard style, low stances, strong single techniques. Whereas Chinese martial arts are a little bit flower-y. They have more of a kung fu energy to them.

So we tried to take a little bit of kung fu, we took some Wing Chun, we took some traditional Japanese karate, kind of like a Shōrin-ryū style. And then we incorporated some capoeira, which is a Brazilian kind of dance martial art, and really just reached for the most polar opposite martial arts we could find. He does a lot of weaponry. So we got really into Kali and Arnis, got really into just different kinds of stick fighting and things that somebody who walks around with different weapons would actually use in their arsenal.

Even when you have those two characters fighting in the sky, how much do you still try to ground it in realism? For example, with those martial arts styles, how would Hawkman block a right hook from someone like Black Adam?

Well, as far as superheroes go, there's always a lot of leeway as far as the real world and what you would actually do. But what's really cool is trying to find the truth in the movements. And what was really fun to work on is the dichotomy between Black Adam and Hawkman. Because Black Adam, he's style-less. He doesn't need any kind of style. If you're impenetrable, if nothing can hurt you, you would have no need to defend yourself. You would never block anything. You would never need to have a specific martial art to defend yourself. He could take any punishment and then hit somebody once and they're dust. It was cool to create a style-less style and then the most stylized style you can have.

Black Adam has never been challenged at this point, I mean he's virtually untouchable, so he's got a very, very confident style and way about him. Whereas it's cool to play with Hawkman's arsenal where he will come with one attack and if that doesn't work, you will see him actually re-engage and configure a new plan of attack, a new way to try to break through. Even in the mid-air fight sequences, you can see a lot of character in every single movement that each one of them do.

Do you have any conversations with VFX team about how stay consistent in terms of those fighting styles?

There's a very good communication going on every step of the way between the stunt team and the VFX team. We go back and forth. A lot of times VFX will come up with an animation of a concept of what a fight would look like in the air. And then we will basically take their idea and add on to it. We'd add actual movement to it. We would watch any animation where they have two characters fighting in the air, and then we'd say, "Okay, well, if this character grabs this guy, this is how he would knock his hand off and this would be the first attack that he does." And then they would basically take our stunt previs and kind of reanimate that into their animation. Then by the time we went to camera, we had a pretty eclectic blend of their animation and our stunt previs put together. You could actually get a good vibe for the real energy that you would feel in the action sequence.

I have to give a lot of credit to the VFX team because a lot of times the stunt team and the VFX team are a little more segregated where it's like, "You do your version and we'll do our version," and the director will pick which one he wants. This was a lot more collaborative where they would give ideas to us and then we would shoot our version of it and then they would take that and animate what we were doing on the ground, but they would animate it up in the air. And then a lot of times we would actually choreograph fights while we had people on wires fighting in the air. They would basically take that, get rid of the background and put in the sky behind them so you could see what it would actually look like if they were thousands of feet up in the air.