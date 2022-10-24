House Of The Dragon's Earliest Strengths Still Applied In The Finale

Major spoilers ahead for the "House of the Dragon" finale.

We made it through 10 episodes of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon," and it was a wild (dragon) ride. Some of the scenes were hard to watch, including the terrible, horrible birth in the finale. Some were literally hard to watch because they were so freaking dark that you couldn't actually see what was going on. Still, it was a stunning first season.

One of the big complaints about "Game of Thrones" was the sheer number of characters, locations, and history. Many of us, even those who had read the George R.R. Martin books it was based on, had to take notes or look things up to keep it all straight. Early in "House of the Dragon," though, as /Film's own Michael Boyle pointed out, having fewer characters to follow meant that we could connect to them rather than just try to keep them straight. (Fun game: Try to quiz yourself on how many of the characters you remember from "Game of Thrones." I guarantee you'll leave a chunk of them out.)

This time around, it feels like the showrunners really wanted us to understand what was happening rather than just submerge us in the world of Westeros. Let's examine how this made it all better and the few things that didn't work.