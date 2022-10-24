Dwayne Johnson Promises That A Certain Dead Black Adam Character May Very Well Return

During the final act of the film, Doctor Fate confirms to his bestie Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) that he must confront Sabaac by himself to fulfill the future where they win the battle against the demon. Of course, this leads to the sorcerer's death at the hands of the villain, leaving the helmet unscathed in the process. The moment is meant to give closure to the longest-tenured hero in the film, but it may not be the last time we see him.

Johnson went to Twitter to address the death and, in response to a fan's reaction to the character, he revealed that "Dr Fate is one of my favorites too and you will see more of him. I promise." Although Johnson does not elaborate further, nor does he specify if he is talking about Kent or just Doctor Fate, there are a few options on the table.

As previously mentioned, the sentient helmet could choose its next host (as it briefly did with Hawkman at the end of the film). And since Kent kind of just dissolves into the helmet, he could return in a different capacity. Brosnan may just be a mentoring presence within the helmet, guiding the next user on their adventures as Doctor Fate. Although it's not up to us to make the decision, we present a few likely candidates to wear the helmet.