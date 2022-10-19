It Sure Seems Like This DC Hero Might Pop Up In A Black Adam Sequel [Exclusive]

Even though "Black Adam" is just now getting ready to make its way to theaters, this is a gigantic superhero movie starring The Rock we're talking about. If it makes enough money, there are going to be sequels. Period. There might even be room for spin-offs, given that the Justice Society of America is introduced in this film. So, who might we see pop up in the future? How about giving the Spectre his live-action debut?

/Film's own Jenna Busch recently sat down with "Black Adam" producer Hiram Garcia and asked what characters we might see join up with the Justice Society in future DC projects. Aside from that big one Dwayne Johnson keeps hinting at, Garcia expressed his desire to see Spectre brought to life on the big screen: