Aldis Hodge Conquered His Fear Of Heights To Play Hawkman In Black Adam

/Film's Jenna Busch interviewed Hodge before "Black Adam" hit theaters to talk shop on all things Hawkman, breaking down his approach to the character and stating superpowers do not define him:

"The idea for the powers was that they were an extension of him. So it's not that the powers defined him as a warrior. He, Carter Hall, is the weapon. When he dons the armor, he's just going to work, but he uses the powers and the wings just like he uses his weapons. They're an extension of him, physically and mentally. So we wanted to bring a nature to it that has not yet been seen before. Even when it comes to the wings and how they move, they move like an actual bird. We haven't seen wings used in this way before. And even when he's in the fight — well, let's say he does use his wings for multiple things."

Despite being scared of heights, Hodge manages to bring Hawkman to life with no visible reservation. Although it would have been nice to see the hero's rich history introduced in his own film, "Black Adam" works hard to ensure Hawkman is done justice. The same could be said about the rest of the Justice Society, but if you ask me, Hawkman is the coolest of them all. As long as Hodge doesn't look down when he is in the sky, I foresee a long road ahead of him as the tenured superhero.

